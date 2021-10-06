Indiana a Final Four Dark horse according to NCAA's Andy Katz

Indiana basketball enters the 2021-22 season with a mix of expectations. With all of the buzz leading up to and coming out of the Bahamas trip, there is a lot expected from this year.

Mike Woodson has re-energized the fanbase - the first step - and has landed multiple players to come in and produce right away.

Add in All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to Bloomington for his third year and the roster is now put together to compete atop the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers haven't made a Final Four since 2002, but NCAA's Andy Katz believes they could be a sleeper this year to make it back.

"Indiana alum Mike Woodson enters his first season as the head coach at his alma mater, which hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2016," Katz said. "The Hoosiers posted a 12-15 (7-12 Big Ten) record last season but they return an All-America candidate in forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season), plus Race Thompson (9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game) and Rob Phinisee (7.1 points per game), while adding transfers Xavier Johnson (14.2 points and 5.7 assists per game at Pitt last season), Parker Stewart (19.2 points per game at UT-Martin in 2019-20), Miller Kopp (11.3 points per game at Northwestern) and Michael Durr (8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game at South Florida)."