Indiana a Final Four Dark horse according to NCAA's Andy Katz
Indiana basketball enters the 2021-22 season with a mix of expectations. With all of the buzz leading up to and coming out of the Bahamas trip, there is a lot expected from this year.
Mike Woodson has re-energized the fanbase - the first step - and has landed multiple players to come in and produce right away.
Add in All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to Bloomington for his third year and the roster is now put together to compete atop the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers haven't made a Final Four since 2002, but NCAA's Andy Katz believes they could be a sleeper this year to make it back.
"Indiana alum Mike Woodson enters his first season as the head coach at his alma mater, which hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2016," Katz said. "The Hoosiers posted a 12-15 (7-12 Big Ten) record last season but they return an All-America candidate in forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season), plus Race Thompson (9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game) and Rob Phinisee (7.1 points per game), while adding transfers Xavier Johnson (14.2 points and 5.7 assists per game at Pitt last season), Parker Stewart (19.2 points per game at UT-Martin in 2019-20), Miller Kopp (11.3 points per game at Northwestern) and Michael Durr (8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game at South Florida)."
Heading back to the Final Four and competing for Big Ten championships is the sole goal for Mike Woodson.
"There's history here, man. We're not here just to play, man. To me there's always been a lot at stake here even when I played here," Woodson said at IU media day. " I got to push 'em in that direction to make sure that they understand we're playing to win a Big Ten and a national title, nothing else, man."
The last time Indiana won a Big Ten regular season championship was 2016 - and have won just three since Bob Knight left Bloomington.
"The banners that hang in both arenas, practice arena and here right next door. That's what comes up," Woodson added. "Shit, every time we step out on the floor, before we break huddle, I tell team look at those Big Ten titles, look at the national titles.
"That's Coach Knight hanging in the rafters, that's all they need to know."
Part of Mike Woodson's message to Indiana players and fans has been about bringing a fun team to the floor. A disciplined team, but also one that is going to score, play fast and play hard.
"If Mike Woodson can bring some of the pacing and spacing of the NBA game, while integrating its roster additions, then Indiana (No. 70 nationally in offensive efficiency last season, per kenpom.com) could see a significant year-over-year improvement," Katz added.
Indiana's season begins Nov. 9 against Eastern Michigan.
