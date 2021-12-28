Indiana 2022 signee CJ Gunn set to make season debut

The Lawrence North guard is a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 37 shooting guard in the class of 2022.

Gunn has been out all season due to a toe injury.

Indiana 2022 signee and Lawrence North guard CJ Gunn is set to make his senior season debut on Tuesday night against Tindley.

Gunn is returning to the court after averaging 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a junior. He also shot 38 percent from three.

He was a major part of Lawrence North's success over the past few seasons and helped lead the Wildcats to a 28-3 record and reached Class 4A state finals runner-up last year.

Gunn also set a Lawrence North record with nine 3's in a 33-point performance earlier in the season against Fort Wayne Snider.

Lawrence North is currently 5-1 this season without Gunn.

The 6-foot-5 guard is part of a three-man signee class for Indiana that ranks No. 24 in the Rivals team rankings. That class includes four star guard Jalen Hood Schifino and three-star forward Kaleb Banks.

"C.J. is a local kid who has tremendous love for Indiana University. He's loyal and dedicated and will bring size and athleticism to the wing position," IU head coach Mike Woodson said of Gunn when he signed with Indiana. "He comes from a very respected and winning high school program in Indiana and will be able to help us with his ability to play multiple positions.

"I think he, like the others, will have a real opportunity to grow and improve in our system. We can't wait to have the opportunity to work with him when he gets to campus."