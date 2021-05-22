Indiana 2021 signee Tamar Bates named to Jordan Brand Classic roster

Due to the pandemic, this will be the second year without a game being played.

The Jordan Brand Classic roster is comprised of 30 of the nation's players in the class of 2021.

Bates averaged 11.4 points while shooting 40 percent from three for IMG Academy (FL) last season. He averaged 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a junior for Piper (KS) High School. He also shot 58 percent from the field and 44 percent from three.

"I'm still improving my body in the weight room," Bates said of his game. "In terms of my actual game, I've been drilling my right hand and being able to dominate the right side of the floor as I do the left. Looking for my jump shot and making it more consistent from deep. Working on my handle. But being able to run the 1 if that needs to happen... Really looking to have a well-rounded game."

"Bates is a shot maker, the most essential tool in today’s game and he has it in spades," Rivals national analyst Jamie Shaw said of Bates. "He played a vital role on this season’s IMG team as the best perimeter shooter, but also their best perimeter defender. It may be easy to pigeonhole Bates into the 3 & D moniker, and that is not a bad thing, but he has a little more shake to his game than that. Bates is good in transition and can knock down a 1-2 dribble pull up, but make no mistakes his offensive game is predicated on his deep range."

Bates and four-star Logan Duncomb make up Indiana's class of 2021 which is ranked No. 19 in the Rivals class rankings.

The full Jordan Brand Classic roster can be found here.