Incoming freshmen Tamar Bates, Logan Duncomb arrive in Bloomington
Indiana 2021 4-star commits Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb have arrived in Bloomington to begin summer workouts.
Duncomb committed to Indiana April 7 of 2020, originally to Archie Miller and the previous IU staff.
Bates committed to Indiana on April 19 of this season following his decommitment from Texas after Shaka Smart's departure.
Earlier this week, Bates took an official visit to Indiana. It was the first official visit under new head coach Mike Woodson.
Bates was in Bloomington for two days.
"The visit was amazing," Tamar Bates' father, Tyrone, told TheHoosier. "Crimson carpet rolled out. True college town and people who are first class.
"His (Mike Woodson) demeanor matched what he showed us virtually. Engaging, excited and committed to our comfort."
At 6-foot-5, Bates is a physical guard who can play either backcourt position. With Woodson's 4-out and 1-in system he is going to bring to Indiana, finding multiple ball handlers and playmakers has been a point of emphasis.
"(Woodson) says he hopes to bring an NBA style to the college game," Bates' father told TheHoosier. "... I would say he (Bates) is a cerebral player. He is a ferocious defender and a playmaker. I think he would bring a high energy, leadership, and competition to any team he joins.”
Bates averaged 11.4 points while shooting 40 percent from three for IMG Academy (FL) last season. He averaged 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a junior for Piper (KS) High School. He also shot 58 percent from the field and 44 percent from three.
“Tamar is a tremendous young man who will bring so much to our program,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “I think the first thing that stands out to me is that he is a winner. He brings a high level of energy on the court and is regarded as an unselfish teammate. He is an outstanding defender who makes 3-pointers at a high percentage, can attack the rim, has great vision and the awareness to make plays for others.”
"Bates is a shot maker, the most essential tool in today’s game and he has it in spades," Rivals national analyst Jamie Shaw said of Bates. "He played a vital role on this season’s IMG team as the best perimeter shooter, but also their best perimeter defender. It may be easy to pigeonhole Bates into the 3 & D moniker, and that is not a bad thing, but he has a little more shake to his game than that. Bates is good in transition and can knock down a 1-2 dribble pull up, but make no mistakes his offensive game is predicated on his deep range."
Duncomb visited Indiana before the recruiting dead period.
He averaged 13.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season for Archbishop Moeller (OH). He also shot 60.2 percent from the field.
"The kid gets out and runs. He shows it on the floor. He also seems to be plenty physical. He can be a factor on the glass at both ends,” Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy said of Duncomb. “One of the nicest things about him is the added upside that comes with him being so young for his class, as he won’t turn 19 until after his freshman season. He’s become a more consistent scorer both inside and on the perimeter over the last year and he’ll continue that trajectory."
Duncomb has gone from unranked to No. 68 in the final class of 2021 rankings and the No. 13 center.
"I feel like I’ve just become a lot more confident with my offensive game," Duncomb recently told TheHoosier. “Being a year older has also helped me learn where and how to make my post moves, position myself for rebounds, position myself in the offense to be the most effective.”
Indiana has the No. 19 rated recruiting class in the Rivals 2021 rankings.
“This duo gives new head coach Mike Woodson a potential star and a nice depth piece in his first class,” Shaw said of IU’s class. “Bates is a shot making wing with great length and the ability to guard multiple spots on the perimeter. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy lefty should have a clear path to early playing time. Duncomb is a tough, no-nonsense post player with a high motor, a nice piece and the type of player Indiana fans will remember from the 70s and 80s.”
Indiana begins summer workouts on June 10.
