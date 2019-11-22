I'm cleaning out my inbox and answering subscriber questions on 2021 recruiting.





First, it seems the staff has prioritized 6-foot-8 Silver Creek power forward Trey Kaufman over the 6-foot-9 Fort Wayne Blackhawk center.

Second, Kaufman's "3-and-D" profile is more in-line with what Miller prefers. Trey has a combination of length and skill that's drawn Kentucky to Sellersburg this fall.

Furst is a 6-foot-9 center with limited range and no right hand. He'll need to work on his body to bang in the Big Ten. But that hasn't kept Matt Painter or Tom Izzo away,

Furst will visit East Lansing in early January to prove it.

IU hasn't stopped recruiting him altogether, but it's cooled off considerably from its stance a year ago.

Purdue still feels like the team to beat here for the moment, but Michigan State, Louisville, and Virginia are starting to get serious.







