In transition: Indiana's stellar defense provides optimism for future

NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas - One exhibition game is a small sample size to evaluate the effectiveness of Indiana's defense. But if the defense can continue to force as many turnovers against opponents as they did to BC Mega in the first game, IU has a chance to win every upcoming clash.

"If we can put ourselves in [a] position to defend every night, I know we'll be in every game," coach Woodson said in a press conference after the game. "That gives us hope and a chance to win."

Players Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates led the offense with a combined 49 points. But in a way, the defense itself was another massive form of offense, forcing 24 turnovers, leading to 33 points. That's nearly 41% of the 79 total points scored.

A few minutes into the second half, BC Mega cut IU's nine-point lead to five. Yet, the defense did not falter nor did it crumble; it held firm. Parker Stewart came up with a crucial steal which later in the possession resulted in two converted free throws by Race Thompson to make it a seven-point game.

IU finished the game with 12 steals, with five in the first half and seven in the second. The hustle from the players never left the court.