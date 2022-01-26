In-state tight end Sam West impressed with Indiana after Junior Day visit

Indiana hosted multiple 2023 targets for Junior Day over the weekend including Greensburg (Ind) tight end prospect Sam West.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound in-state standout was recently an Alabama baseball commit but has since focused solely on football and has seen the offers pour in. In addition to Indiana, he has offers from Iowa State, Tennessee, Rutgers and Purdue among others.

Despite being on Indiana's campus before, this recent visit was a big one for West.

"Overall was a great day and really got a good feel for the program," West told TheHoosier.