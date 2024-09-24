In-state guard Braylon Mullins cuts list to 3 schools, to commit in October
Indiana basketball started the final week of September on a high note.
It was a manic Monday afternoon in Bloomington. It began with 2025 four-star wing Trent Sisley committing to Mike Woodson and his staff in the early afternoon and ended with Jalen Haralson including Indiana in his final three and announcing that he will be committing on Wednesday.
Tuesday continued the hot streak for Indiana on the recruiting trail.
Another in-state priority four-star Braylon Mullins cut down his list to three and will make his decision between Indiana, North Carolina, and UConn in October.
Mullins, a top-30 recruit in the most recent Rivals rankings, was in Bloomington over the weekend on a visit alongside Sisley. Like Sisley and Haralson, Mullins has been top of the priority list in the class of 2025 for Indiana.
The Greenfield, Indiana native averaged 25 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game in his junior season at Greenfield-Central High School.
Check out some Mullins’ highlights below.
