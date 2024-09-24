Indiana basketball started the final week of September on a high note.

It was a manic Monday afternoon in Bloomington. It began with 2025 four-star wing Trent Sisley committing to Mike Woodson and his staff in the early afternoon and ended with Jalen Haralson including Indiana in his final three and announcing that he will be committing on Wednesday.

Tuesday continued the hot streak for Indiana on the recruiting trail.

Another in-state priority four-star Braylon Mullins cut down his list to three and will make his decision between Indiana, North Carolina, and UConn in October.