In-state guard Braylon Mullins cuts list to 3 schools, to commit in October

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Josh Pos • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@pos_josh

Indiana basketball started the final week of September on a high note.

It was a manic Monday afternoon in Bloomington. It began with 2025 four-star wing Trent Sisley committing to Mike Woodson and his staff in the early afternoon and ended with Jalen Haralson including Indiana in his final three and announcing that he will be committing on Wednesday.

Tuesday continued the hot streak for Indiana on the recruiting trail.

Another in-state priority four-star Braylon Mullins cut down his list to three and will make his decision between Indiana, North Carolina, and UConn in October.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvREFU azdWaHhIOTcvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5MTY7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Mullins, a top-30 recruit in the most recent Rivals rankings, was in Bloomington over the weekend on a visit alongside Sisley. Like Sisley and Haralson, Mullins has been top of the priority list in the class of 2025 for Indiana.

The Greenfield, Indiana native averaged 25 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game in his junior season at Greenfield-Central High School.

Check out some Mullins’ highlights below.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19WMnE4QWN1MHI4P2ZlYXR1cmU9c2hhcmVkP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

