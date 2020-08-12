The Big Ten became the first power-five conference to announce the cancellation of the 2020 fall football season on Tuesday, a decision that was later followed by the Pac-12. After making positive strides over the last month, the conference released its full 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season just last week. Shortly after, it became less and less likely that a season would be played in the fall. Following the announcement on Tuesday, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren spoke on Big Ten Network to discuss why the decision was made, what changed since releasing the schedule and even what would happen to any programs that wanted to find a way to play this season, independent or in another conference. Below are parts of his answers to some of the questions asked.

Kevin Warren addresses the decision to cancel the 2020 fall football season

ON WHAT/IF ANYTHING CHANGED IN THE PAST WEEK

"We always have a plan. We wanted to plan ahead for a possible season. We felt it was important to organize a schedule and we'd have a schedule in place. But six days is six days. As we began to gather information from our medical experts and infectious diseases, I just said from day one that it's important on a day-to-day basis we would listen and follow the advice from the experts.

ON PROCESS OF MAKING DECISION

"This is something, really for the last couple months, this has been an around the clock endeavor. The Big Ten has been in existence for 125 years and hopefully for many, many years in the future. We'll continue to discuss these issues and try to remain positive," Warren explained. "This is a very, very trying time. This is a day you hope in your career you never have to deal with, but that's not the case in life." "This is a holistic decision. There's too much uncertainty now for us to move forward with fall sports in the Big Ten. We have to make sure our student athletes are safe."

ON THE VOTE ITSELF

"From a vote standpoint, I can tell you one thing about it, our schools don't always agree. But I think people understand from a passionate standpoint that we will be together in the Big Ten," Warren said. "I'd rather not have a detailed discussion about unanimous or note unanimous."

ON SCOTT FROST AND NEBRASKA