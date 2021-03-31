It was just two seasons ago that Indiana fans were subjected to watching Justin Smith, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk on the court at the same time. Jackson-Davis and Brunk shot zero percent from three that season, and Smith shot 26 percent. It was a lineup and offensive style that emerged from a time machine built in 1970.

Watching NBA basketball can be boring at times because of how easy the players make everything look. General managers have worked with coaches and analytics people to design the highest efficiency rosters. The three -- especially the corner three -- is highly valued and the midrange and low post are dying.

Whether you like or dislike the brand of basketball, there is no question the best basketball minds work in the NBA. Mike Woodson is cut directly from that cloth.