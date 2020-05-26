With Indiana's recent addition to the 2020 class, the reclassification of Khristian Lander , the point guard position goes from a major concern to one of the strongest positions on the team. With two true ball handlers on the roster and Archie Miller's system that leans heavily on guards, Indiana looks to benefit with the duo of Rob Phinisee and Lander.

Indiana now has something it hasn't had since the 2012-13 season; point guard depth. Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee now provide Indiana the luxury of absorbing an injury without missing a beat.

It has been well documented the injuries Phinisee has had to play through or more importantly miss time from over his first two seasons in Bloomington. Because of that, Indiana's offense suffered and slipped drastically when he was off of the floor.

The Al Durham experiment of last year proved not to work for extended minutes which put that much more of an emphasis on Phinisee to be on the floor and have the ball in his hands. Indiana had the second-highest turnover rate in the Big Ten at 15.8 percent and the worst assist-to-turnover ratio (1.03) last season, but the addition of Khristian Lander will give Archie Miller more leeway when it comes to his lineups.