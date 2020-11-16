The Indiana recruiting board for the class of 2021 has narrowed down to just three players; Aminu Mohammed, Mason Miller and Mustapha Amzil. While IU still has an offer out to five-star point guard Hunter Sallis, the Hoosiers jumped in the race later than most, even after he had announced a top-12 list. It is not expected for Indiana to move its way into that recruitment.

So, while the Hoosiers sit with just one commitment in the 2021 class and have missed on their top target in Trey Kaufman, the last few weeks have been a bit of catching up. Despite that, IU still has a few very possible options and have the flexibility to take more than one in many different scenarios.

TheHoosier.com got together with Rivals National Analyst Rob Cassidy to take a look at Indiana's final three targets and where IU stands.