Immediate takeaways from Indiana basketball's 2024-25 schedule

Indiana men's basketball's 2024-25 scheduled was released by the Big Ten conference on Thursday afternoon. The Hoosiers once again face a 20-game conference slate with two games coming on December before Big Ten play picks back up in January. Here's a quick three takeaways from Indiana's 2024-25 full schedule release.

EARLY SEASON ROAD TEST AGAINST NEBRASKA

As is typical, Indiana has two Big Ten games intertwined with non-conference play in December. After hosting Minnesota to open up the initial slate of Big Ten games, the Hoosiers head west -- no, not that far west -- to take on Nebraska in Lincoln. The team that officially ended the Hoosiers' season a year ago, the Cornhuskers will represent a tough, early season challenge for Indiana. The Hoosiers's 2024-25 schedule lacks a ton of marquee non-conference games, meaning the December date with Nebraska should give a good look at where Indiana is at as a team. While the Cornhuskers are projected to be a middle-of-the-road team in the Big Ten this season, Nebraska beat Indiana three times a season ago en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance. A mid-December tilt on the road at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Nebraska will be telling of what the ceiling truly is for this Indiana team.

JANUARY, EARLY FEBRUARY PRESENTS A CHALLENGE

Perhaps the toughest stretch of Indiana's season will come during just over a month long stretch from early January into the beginning of February. During a stretch of 11 games in 37 days, the Hoosiers will play seven games away from home. The stretch looks as follows: January 5: at Penn State January 8: vs. USC January 11: at Iowa January 14: vs. Illinois January 17 at Ohio State January 22 at Northwestern January 26: vs. Maryland January 31: at Purdue February 4: at Wisconsin February 8: vs. Michigan February 11: at Michigan State The stretch includes a trip to the Palestra to take on Penn State, a visit to Carver-Hawkeye arena to battle Iowa, as well as consecutive road games at Purdue and Wisconsin as the calendar flips from January to February. As is the case with the early season contest in Lincoln against Nebraska, this stretch of 11 games will be telling for Indiana, and it was likely define the Hoosiers' 2024-25 season.

INDIANA'S LONE TRIP OUT WEST COMES IN EARLY MARCH