Illinois transfer Luke Goode a player to watch for Indiana in the portal
Indiana is still looking for players to claim its last handful of scholarships ahead of the 2024-25 season.
With shooting still very much a priority for the Hoosiers this offseason, one player to keep an eye on his Illinois graduate transfer forward Luke Goode.
According to a Monday morning report, Goode has entered the transfer portal. Not long after the Fort Wayne, Indiana native entered the portal, Jamie Shaw of On3.com provided a prediction for Goode to land with the Hoosiers next season.
Goode has at least one year of eligibility remaining.
After playing at Homestead High School near Fort Wayne, Goode has spent the last three seasons with the Illini.
He's appeared in 76 career games across three seasons with Illinois, averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds a game throughout his career.
This past season, Goode appeared in all 38 games for Illinois -- starting seven of them. He scored 5.7 points and grabbed 3.6 rebounds a game this past year with the Illini, while shooting 38.9% from three -- on 4.1 attempts a game.
Goode's 3-point shooting ability makes him an obvious potential target for the Hoosiers.
Growing up in Indiana isn't the only connection Goode has to Bloomington. Goode's brother currently attends IU and his uncle, Trent Green, is a former Indiana quarterback. Additionally, Goode's father, Greg, played football for the Hoosiers.
While Goode would most likely feature off the bench for Indiana next season, his 3-point shooting could be of great value for the Hoosiers if he ends of landing in Bloomington.
Watch Goode's highlights below.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board