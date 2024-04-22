Indiana is still looking for players to claim its last handful of scholarships ahead of the 2024-25 season.

With shooting still very much a priority for the Hoosiers this offseason, one player to keep an eye on his Illinois graduate transfer forward Luke Goode.

According to a Monday morning report, Goode has entered the transfer portal. Not long after the Fort Wayne, Indiana native entered the portal, Jamie Shaw of On3.com provided a prediction for Goode to land with the Hoosiers next season.

Goode has at least one year of eligibility remaining.