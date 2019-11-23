TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's path toward finding its identity with a tough December slate approaching. The trio also discuss Dawson Garcia's decision to commit to Marquette over Indiana, the three signees for the 2020 class and where Indiana goes with its final scholarship of the class. The episode is rounded out with Indiana continuing to work toward building a brand that can be accessible for high school players.