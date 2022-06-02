I've Got Five On It: Who will make their Rivals150 debut?

The 2023 Rivals150 is set to refresh in less than two weeks. And while familiar names will move up and down the list, there will also be a number of prospects making their rankings debut. This week in I Got Five On It, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy explores five of the most obvious candidates to crash the rankings.

Why he’s set to crash the rankings: High sent a message early in the spring as one of the most pleasant surprises of the first EYBL session in Orlando. The 6-foot-10 forward has proven himself to be a double-double threat whenever he takes the floor and has thrived against formidable competition. He’s scored in a number of ways over the last couple of months, as he can get to the rim off the bounce, create second-chance points and convert catch-and-shoot situations. A true two-way player, High terrorizes passing lanes and is becoming a formidable shot-blocker. Recruitment: High recently received an offer from Villanova. Michigan, Texas Tech, Alabama and others have also made things official on that front this spring. Arkansas and Houston were among the first to offer High and did so long before his early-spring breakout. Both remain involved and should be seen as major players.

Why he’s set to crash the rankings: A 6-foot-8 skilled power forward, Momcilovic averaged 23 points per game for his Team Herro squad in last weekend’s EYBL event in Louisville. He has showcased a smooth shooting stroke that creates matchup problems for all sorts of defenders and has proven his game holds up against stiff competition this spring, as he got the best of a matchup with top-10 prospect Justin Williams a few weeks back. Momcilovic isn’t just a shooter with length, either, as he’s able to take defenders off the bounce and get to the bucket in a pinch. Recruitment: Momcilovic has visited Iowa State and Minnesota. He’s set to tour Virginia over the upcoming weekend before hitting UCLA later in June. Schools such as Texas and Michigan State have also entered the mix this spring.

Why he’s set to crash the rankings: Johnson helped lead his NY Rens team to a 5-0 weekend at EYBL Louisville. The emerging point guard controls the pace of games and is proving he can function as an elite facilitator at the highest level. The hard-nosed guard can hurt you in a number of ways, as he’s shown the ability to take over with 30-point games but is also capable of deferring and impacting contests with double-digit assist totals. The 6-foot floor general lacks elite length, but still manages to be a high-energy defender that can help create chaos for opposing guards. Recruitment: Johnson’s recruitment remains wide open. Schools such as Creighton, Seton Hall, St. John's and VCU have offered. Arizona State is also kicking the tires on the guard’s recruitment.

Why he’s set to crash the rankings: Page has long had the body and measurables to be a top-50 prospect, and now his motor and skill set are starting to match his impressive frame. The 6-foot-10 big is playing the circuit with Georgia’s The Skill Factory grassroots program and has turned heads while doing so. Page has always had the ability to run the floor, but he’s now shown a knack for finishing at the rim and dominating the glass. His touch, hands and defense have come a long way this spring, making his long-term trajectory encouraging. Recruitment: UCLA. Florida, Ole Miss, Georgia and Indiana have all offered Page. Cincinnati and Missouri are also involved.

