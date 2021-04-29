TheHoosier - I've Got Five On It: Prospects that have improved their stock

Grassroots basketball is in full swing, with talented players everywhere on the road competing for trophies, exposure and college scholarships. Rivals.com had representatives in Indianapolis, Atlanta and Pittsburgh this weekend and took in dozens of games. This week in I Got Five On It, we take a look at five prospects that used this past weekend to improve their recruiting stock.

RODNEY RICE

Current ranking: No. 77 in the class of 2022 Why he’ll slide up: Rice showcased increased range in Pittsburgh this weekend, catching the eye of our Jamie Shaw and impressing most others who saw him on the floor. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged more than 20 points per game and led his team to a tournament title. Rice has long been a pace-setting lead guard that can get to the bucket, but his improving jumper adds a new dimension.

*****

DILLON MITCHELL

Current ranking: No. 110 in the class of 2022 Why he’ll slide up: Mitchell remains one of the better athletes in the 2022 class and is now putting his bouncy athleticism to work on the defensive end. We’ve long known the 6-foot-9 forward can score at the rack and that he handles the ball incredibly well for a prospect of his size. The defense he showed off in Indianapolis holding both five-stars Brandon Miller and Emoni Bates in check was a revelation. Mitchell moved well laterally to stay in front of ball-handlers on the perimeter and also brought the crowd to its feet with a pair of chase-down blocks. He seems to become a more complete prospect every time he takes the court.

*****

AARON BRADSHAW

Current ranking: Unranked in the class of 2023 Why he’ll slide up: Bradshaw was always a lock to make the rankings when they expand, but the weekend that was in Pittsburgh has ensured that he’ll debut a little higher than previously assumed. The 7-footer moves like a much smaller prospect and gets up and down the floor incredibly well. In Pittsburgh, he showed a soft touch finishing around the rim and impacted games defensively as well. The combination of size, hands and agility give him enormous upside.

*****

YOHAN TRAORE

Current ranking: Unranked in the class of 2022 Why he’ll slide up: A European import that arrived in the United States from France last year, Traore has been generating buzz since he landed. This weekend in Atlanta, the 6-foot-10 center had a breakout performance of sorts, impressing our Dan McDonald with a soft touch, ball-handling and the ability to get to the rack off the dribble. Traore has the upside of a major prospect and seems to be developing quite nicely.

*****

SHAEDON SHARPE