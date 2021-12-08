I've Got Five On It: Checking in on high-profile coaching hires

This offseason’s coaching carousel was one of the most hectic in recent memory, and a number of marquee programs hit the market. And while it’s too early to tell how any of the first-year head coaches will fare on a macro scale, this week in "I've Got Five On It" our Rob Cassidy checks in on five of the year’s more high-profile hires and how they’re doing on both the recruiting trail and the hardwood. ***** RIVALS ROUNDTABLE: Sneaky good classes, disappointments, more 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

1. TEXAS: Chris Beard

Chris Beard (AP Images)

This season: 6-1, No. 7 nationally 2022 recruiting class rank: No. 16 So far: The Longhorns’ current situation certainly feels like the start of something. There’s a renewed energy around the basketball program in Austin, which may help fill a void in what seems like a lean time for the school’s football program. Beard has his squad ranked seventh in the AP poll, and his 16th-ranked recruiting class boasts five-star guard ​​Arterio Morris, the premier scoring point guard in the Lone Star State. High-upside forward Dillon Mitchell, who rounds out UT’s two-man 2022 class, will bring elite length and athleticism to campus when he arrives. Beard has also shown a mastery of the transfer portal as he utilized it to turn a roster that fell well short of expectations a year ago into one that seems capable of challenging Kansas and Baylor atop the Big 12.

2. NORTH CAROLINA: Hubert Davis

Hubert Davis (AP Images)

This season: 6-2, unranked 2022 recruiting class rank: No. 12 So far: It’s a bit too early to cast much judgment on Davis, but things for him haven’t gone quite as well as they have for Beard in the early season. UNC got off to a bit of a rocky start defensively and dropped early games to formidable opponents in Purdue and Tennessee. Things seem to be trending in the right direction, however, as Davis’ squad is coming off of back-to-back convincing wins over Michigan and Georgia Tech, while sophomore guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love seem to be turning into stars. What’s even more encouraging, however, is the fact that the Tar Heels’ five-member, well-balanced recruiting class is capable of restocking the cupboard at most positions. It’s a bit concerning that in-state Duke is recruiting multiple levels above UNC, but it’s too early to worry much about such a thing.

3. ARIZONA: Tommy Lloyd

Tommy Lloyd (AP Images)

This season: 7-0, No. 11 nationally 2022 recruiting class rank: No. 61 So far: Lloyd took over a difficult situation, to say the least. Recruiting to Arizona isn’t an easy task with NCAA sanctions looming over the program’s collective head. The fact that the Wildcats’ 2022 class ranks 61st is proof of that. On the court, however, things appear stabilized. Lloyd has Arizona sitting just outside the top 10 and has wins over Michigan and Wichita State under his belt. The Wildcats seem poised to thrive in what looks like a down year for the Pac-12, and they should be able to put their three-season run without an NCAA Tournament berth in the past. On the recruiting front, Lloyd’s task is simply to stay afloat until the NCAA sanction storm passes.

4. OKLAHOMA: Porter Moser

Porter Moser (AP Images)

This season: 7-1, unranked 2022 recruiting class rank: No. 46 So far: You can only win the games on your schedule and, save for a loss to Utah State, Moser has done just that. The Big 12, as a whole, looks to be improved this season and Moser’s bunch is a part of that. A win over Florida certainly made a statement. OU’s recruiting class ranks sixth in the Big 12 as things stand. And while fans would like that number to improve it’s not too far out of line with where the program recruited down the back-stretch of the Lon Kruger Era. Following Kruger in Norman won’t be an easy task, as the celebrated coach led OU to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four, in nine seasons. That said, things seem stable enough in the early going.

INDIANA: Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson (AP Images)