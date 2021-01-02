TheHoosier - Huge second half not enough to lift Hoosiers in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. -- After missing out on a New Year's 6 bowl game, Indiana head coach Tom Allen talked about how there would be a time and a place for a reaction and the Hoosiers would utilize earmuffs and blinders to get ready for the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss.

What ensued Saturday was, arguably, the worst first half of football for the Hoosiers this season, and a hardfought 26-20 setback and Indiana continues to look for its first bowl win since 1991.