How will Big Ten act if it faces another Covid crisis this season?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- A season ago, the Big Ten and its member institutions and commissioner Kevin Warren found itself in an unfamiliar situation when it came with how to deal with a global pandemic and safely play games.

After several starts and stops, as well as postponements during last football season, the Big Ten was able to get a season in that ended with Ohio State claiming the Big Ten championship and advancing to the national championship game.

As he took the podium Thursday at the first day of Big Ten Media Days, Warren reflected back on the lessons he learned during an athletic year riddled by Covid.

"We faced COVID 19, which had never happened ever in the history of our world. To operate a conference in a global pandemic, to try to plan sporting events, we had to keep in mind that our most important item that we needed to focus on was the health and safety of our student-athletes. This was a very complicated and complex time in our nation, in our world, in college athletics. It was complicated for all of us. Many of us loss loved ones to COVID 19. This was not a perfect time for us in the conference, but it was productive. We learned -- I know I personally learned many important lessons and I feel that we grew stronger together as a conference," Warren said.

Despite the pandemic, Warren said the Big Ten was able to complete 1,843 out of 2,000 games and competitions that were scheduled.

"That constitutes 92 percent success rate that our student-athletes were able to participate in. And that only comes from just tremendous dedication and teamwork," Warren said.

The commissioner told the media that during the conference's semi-annual meeting with chancellors and presidents, the conference voted in favor to create a decentralized process and procedure this year of handling Covid-19.

"So we have allowed our institutions to handle those issues. One of the things that we're working on right now is the fact that our schools are finalizing their proposed policies and procedures for the fall. We'll get that information in early August. We'll combine it, and then we'll get together with our chancellors and presidents and other key constituents to make the determination as far as how we handle the fall. I mean, one of the things I did learn last year is to make sure that we are methodical and thoughtful, that we bring people together. And so we're right where we wanted to be, is that it will be a decentralized decision-making process. As soon as we gather all the information from our schools in early August, we'll finalize our policies to make sure that we pressure test it as much as we possibly can and then we'll make sure that we release it to everyone in the media and in the public. But we will have that done prior to our first game 37 days away from today," Warren noted.