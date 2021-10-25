How things stand with 2022's top available defensive ends

There are still some elite defensive ends who have yet to commit and some who have made pledges that are still being recruited by other schools. Here is a look at the latest news on those prospects.



The four-star defensive end from Duncanville, Texas was at the Texas A&M Saturday night against South Carolina as the Aggies continue to heavily pursue him. But Abor’s recruitment is still a little murky as Texas is involved along with Oklahoma and Ohio State, which some believe still might have the slight edge in his recruitment. There are others, though, who believe the longer his recruitment goes the more likely he stays closer to home. That could bode very well for the Aggies who have definitely made him a priority in this class.

*****

Curry has gone radio silent about his recruitment but all signs point to Ohio State being the school to beat in his recruitment. The Buckeyes were definitely a front-runner months ago and there’s no reason to believe they’ve fallen off at all especially as they’ve rebounded from an earlier loss this season and once again look like one of the nation’s best teams. Indiana has been a contender but the season has not gone as expected for the Hoosiers. That doesn’t disqualify them but it would be a surprise. Alabama, Oregon and others are involved, too.

*****

There are still many legitimate arguments as to which school Jones could end up. He’s a Florida State legacy and the Seminoles have been involved with him for so long. Oklahoma has appealed to him and his visit there went well. Alabama and Ohio State are definitely under serious consideration. Texas A&M has emerged as the Aggies look to put together an incredible defensive line class with Jones being a part of it. And now Georgia is trying to make a run at him selling its outstanding defense and his opportunity there as well. Usually, as recruiting goes on lists get narrowed but in some ways, Jones’ is getting more active.

*****

An early Florida State commit, the rumor after his decommitment was that Kelly was leaning toward staying closer to home and that Miami could have been in the driver’s seat. But as his recruitment has continued through the fall, the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard standout has taken a more regional approach to things and seems open to at least consider leaving the state. Georgia has definitely impressed him and he’s going to visit Oregon next although we’re hard-pressed to believe he would venture that far. Georgia, LSU and the three in-state schools are still in the mix.

*****

The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral four-star standout who still might be under-ranked at No. 80 nationally seems to definitely be trending toward the SEC with Texas A&M and Alabama holding an edge in his recruitment. Nothing is written in stone here, though, as he visited Notre Dame over the weekend and the Irish definitely turned in an impressive performance. Miami and others have an outside shot but the feeling right now is that the Aggies could also land him in a monumental defensive line haul but turning down the Crimson Tide could be hard, too.

*****

Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame and Oregon are the five front-runners for the edge rusher and outside linebacker from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman but the Ducks could have a big lead in his recruitment. That could further be solidified as Moss is expected to return to Eugene this weekend for another visit. Florida and others have made a run at him and definitely interest Moss but if the pick was today, it would be Oregon.

*****

There is a strong belief emerging that Texas A&M has taken the lead for Stewart and that the Aggies could not be very tough to beat. They’re building out an outstanding defensive line class and Stewart is one of the centerpieces. Georgia is also making a significant run at him along with Ohio State, Miami and others but putting the pieces of the puzzle together, it looks like Texas A&M is now the team to beat.

*****