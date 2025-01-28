How phone calls forged the bond between Devin Taylor and his head coach

Jeff Mercer stepped onto the back porch of his parents’ house on a crisp October evening in 2020, just moments after Michael Penix Jr. cemented his place in Indiana football lore with an unforgettable overtime win over Penn State.

As Mercer stepped outside, his phone buzzed.

“I’m celebrating,” Mercer recalled, "and then two seconds later, I look down, my phone’s ringing—it’s Devin Taylor. He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we won.’"

That phone call offered a glimpse into who Taylor was—a kid with an infectious love for sports, a deep connection to Indiana, and a relationship with his future coach that extended far beyond baseball.

The bond between Indiana outfielder Devin Taylor and head coach Jeff Mercer runs deep. Built on years of trust and a shared passion for the game, their connection began long before Taylor emerged as one of the most decorated players in Indiana baseball history.

Before Taylor was named an All-American or projected as a top pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, his relationship with Mercer was cultivated through years of phone calls—often about everything but baseball.

“Very seldom did we talk about baseball,” Mercer said. “Some recruiting phone calls feel like you have to put on an act to be excited. [But with Taylor and his parents] it was like, ‘I get to talk to the Taylors tonight.’”

From their earliest conversations, Taylor and Mercer talked about life—whether it was the latest pingpong match between Taylor and his dad or a buzzer-beater Taylor hit in high school.

One conversation stood out. During his sophomore year at LaSalle High School, Taylor hit a 30-foot buzzer-beater during the Division I district championship against St. Xavier. The shot sent the game to overtime, where Taylor’s Lancers came out on top.

“He was just so excited to talk about that,” Mercer remembered.

Over the years, those phone calls—about pingpong, buzzer-beaters and moments like that late-October call—created a foundation of trust and friendship that carried into Taylor’s time at Indiana.

Mercer was drawn to Taylor’s humor and the structure instilled by his family, which reminded Mercer of his own upbringing. But what stood out most was Taylor’s energy—an infectious force he has carried onto the field, where he has been a cornerstone of Indiana’s success since arriving in Bloomington.