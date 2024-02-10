WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- The Hoosiers were back in action on Saturday night, taking on Purdue in a battle of in-state rivals. Indiana was the last team to beat Purdue in Mackey Arena dating back to last season. This time around, the Boilers got revenge and defeated Indiana 79-59.

Here's how it happened in West Lafayette:

Strong start not enough



The Hoosiers connected on their first four shots of the game, and looked unfazed by the rowdy Mackey Arena crowd to get things started. A lot of off-ball cutting and points in the paint kept IU afloat for a good chunk of time. Indiana continued to hold their own for the first 13+ minutes of the game, and trailed by just two at 20-18. And then, everything changed. Kel'el Ware left the game with two fouls at the 6:13 mark, and Purdue began to find their shot. Purdue went on a 17-7 run to end the 1st Half, and pushed their lead to 37-25 at the break. They would never look back.



Smith/Edey combo too much for Indiana



Braden Smith had only made five shots in his first three career games against Indiana. The Purdue sophomore surpassed that total in the 1st Half alone in this game, going 7-of-11 for 15 points. Smith would finish with 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Senior Zach Edey continued his dominance, finishing the game with 26 points and 13 rebounds. The reigning National Player of the Year even banked in a 3 in the 2nd Half, sending the Paint Crew into a frenzy. Edey also went 11-for-16 from the foul line, making and attempting more from the line than Indiana's entire team.

For Indiana, sophomore Malik Reneau was held in check, scoring just six points on 3-of-11 shooting. Reneau committed three personal fouls in the first few minutes of the 2nd Half, on way to fouling out.



Same problems plague Indiana

