How it Happened: IU women's basketball beats Maryville 95-27 in exhibition

In its preseason exhibition against D-II opponent Maryville, Indiana dominated, winning 95-27, imposing its will on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. While this type of result was so be expected, it was still an impressive performance for the Hoosiers, as they didn't let up even when the game got out of hand, still running a sound offense and playing hard defense on every possession. Yarden Garzon led the Hoosiers with 20 points, while Lilly Meister followed her up with 19. Shay Ciezki and Sydney Parrish were also key in this one, Cieski scoring 14 and Parrish putting up 12. Maryville's leading scorer was Madyson Rigdon with eight points, the Hoosiers having five players match or exceed that number. This type of game may seem meaningless on the surface, but there are still takeaways to be had despite the lopsided score, so here's how it happened:

Indiana's Shay Ciezki (10) shoots during the Indiana versus Maryville women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PHYSICALITY SHINES ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL

In a game like this, everyone expects the Big Ten team to be more physical than the Division II team, and rightfully so, but IU simply was too much to handle physically for Maryville. Whether it was offense or defense, it didn't matter, as IU was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. Lilly Meister, especially, was extremely physical down low throughout the game, as she scored 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting, the majority of those were simply backing down the defender until she had an easy layup. This may not seem all that impressive against lesser competition, but Meister was making Maryville look like a middle school team with her physicality. This is certainly something of note because of who Meister is replacing in the starting lineup, Mackenzie Holmes. Meister was looking Holmes-esque out there, giving Hoosier fans hope that the void she left behind may be filled with similar production. Physicality also shined on the defensive end, a place where Teri Moren takes pride in having one of the most physical teams in the country. The Hoosiers weren't letting Maryville have anything early on, only allowing eight points in the first quarter and an even more impressive six points in the second. This all comes from physicality and, while this was still a Division II opponent, it was truly impressive how much stronger IU was than Maryville.

THE NEWCOMERS WERE GOOD, THE RETURNERS WERE GREAT

While the newcomers in Shay Ciezki and Karoline Striplin are sure to play a pivotal role throughout the season, it was the returnees who really shines against Maryville This should be a great sign for Hoosier fans as it seems those that decided to stay have really improved in the offeseason. I've already mentioned Lilly Meister who was sensational, but Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish also filled up the stat sheet. Garzon finished with 20 and Parrish 12, with both hitting threes early on, Garzon with an impressive 4-for-8 from behind the arc. Chloe Moore-McNeil may not have scored as many as her longtime teammates, but she affected the game on the defensive end possibly more than anyone on the floor in this one. These returnees were simply great against Maryville, and that's not to say that the newcomers didn't play well, as Cieski scored 14 points in her Hoosier debut, but these returnees really impressed and may have opened some eyes that were previosly focused on the new faces on this IU team.

PARRISH GOES DOWN WITH INJURY

With about six minutes left in the third quarter, fifth year forward and fan favorite, Sydney Parrish went down with an apparent injury. She collided with a Maryville player and fell to the ground with a loud thud on the floor. She had to be helped up and off the floor, going to the locker room immediately after. Parrish would return to the IU bench later in the game, although with crutches and a taped up ankle. The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, TheHoosier.com will have updates whenever more information becomes available.

FINAL STATS