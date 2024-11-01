How it Happened: IU men's basketball defeats Marian 106-64 in exhibition

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In a preseason exhibition against NAIA member Marian, Indiana defeated the Knights by a score of 106-64. Freshman Bryson Tucker led IU in scoring with 19, truly making a name for himself in his first Assembly Hall game. Malik Reneau followed tucker up with 18, while Oumar Ballo contributed 16 points. Mackenzie Mgbako and Langdon Hatton rounded out the double figures scorers with 10 apiece. Gus Etchison led Marian in scoring, matching Tucker's 19 points with 19 of his own. While there wasn't much competition to this game, there's still a ton to dive into including some IU legends being welcomed back, struggles from last year continuing and several IU players making their Assembly Hall debuts. With all that being said, here's how it happened:

Marian Head Coach Pat Knight instructs his team during the the Indiana versus Marian men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PAT KNIGHT, NANCY FALK, STEVE DOWNING EMBRACED PREGAME

For many, this may have just been your average preseason exhibition, but for Pat Knight, Nancy Falk and Steve Downing, it was a return home. After the Marian starting lineup was announced, all of Knight, Falk and Downing were welcomed back by public address announcer Jeremy Gray, as well as by rounds of applause from the fans in the crowd. Knight, who was given the longest list of accolades as he was announced back, walked over to center court, knelt down and kissed the IU on the floor, an emotional moment for the son of legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight. It was also emotional for Pat's mother, Coach Knights ex-wife Nancy Falk, as she was in tears as her son, and then she, were announced over the PA. IU basketball alum and current Marian athletic director, Steve Downing, was also welcomed pregame. He played for IU from 1970 to 1973, his final two seasons coached by Knight. The exhibition aside, this was an emotional moment for all involved and was a heartfelt start to the 2024-25 season at Assembly Hall.

PHYSICALITY SHINES, YET 3-PT SHOOTING STRUGGLES

It's a story that Hoosier fans heard most of last season, and it's true again for this one against Marian, the physicality inside was a strength, yet the three-point shooting was lacking. Indiana had no problem scoring or defending down low, with most of its points being scored in the paint, with the majority of Marian's being from outside the post, a testament of IU's interior defense. Early on, Malik Reneau was dominant in the paint, scoring on 6 of his first 7 shots, totaling 12 points, all of which coming near the rim. Oumar Ballo also made an impact, making 4 of 4 shots in the first half, scoring ten points in total for the half. Interior defense was also a strength, with IU holding Marian to just 25 points in the first half, the majority of which coming from outside shots, the Hoosiers truly locking down the paint. While near the basket wasn't an issue for IU, the three point shooting was. After Mackenzie Mgbako's made three in the opening minute, the Hoosiers failed to make another one until a few minutes in the second half when Galloway nailed a long range jumper. The Hoosiers would finish the game making a few shots from three, allowing IU to finish shooting 6-for-25 from deep, a mark that many would consider lackluster, while possibly being a bad sign for things to come during the season. While interior play was a strongpoint, three point shooting is something that Woodson and company should correct before the season gets into full swing.

SEVERAL NEWCOMERS SCORE THEIR FIRST ASSEMBLY HALL POINTS

With this being the first home game for Indiana this season, several newcomers to the IU basketball program scored their first points tonight against Marian. Oumar Ballo was the first newcomer to score, converting on a dunk with 18:36 left in the first half, while Myles Rice followed him up with a made layup with 15:26 remaining in the first. Bellarmine transfer Langdon Hatton made a layup with 8:27 to give him his first Assembly Hall points as well. The lone freshman on the team, Bryson Tucker, made his presence known in his home debut as well, making his first shot, a midrange jumper, with 14:48 remaining in the first. While all these first Assembly Hall points must have been special for the players and the team, the most monumental first points may have come from Jakai Newton. Newton had to sit out all of last season with a knee injury, not allowing him to make his Hoosiers debut until tonight, as he also missed the first exhibition against Tennessee. With 7:33 remaining in the first, Newton made a driving layup, giving him his first points of his IU career, one that Hoosier fans hope include many more points. Illinois transfer Luke Goode was one of the last of the IU newcomers to score, it taking until 7:55 left in the second half for Goode to make a shot, him making a three pointer for his first basket. Transfer Dallas James also scored his first assembly hall points, making a dunk with 3:39 left in the game. All in all, these Assembly Hall debuts were a special part of a productive scrimmage for IU, the Hoosiers winning, but still with a lot to work on.

FINAL STATS