How it Happened: IU beats Providence, finishes 1-2 in Battle 4 Atlantis

No. 14 Indiana played Providence in the 7th place game on Friday morning on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Indiana led most of the way en route to a 89-73 victory as they leave The Bahamas with a win under its belt. Here's how it happened on the Hoosiers' final day in Paradise.

OFFENSE GETS HOT, STAYS HOT

There was a lot of angst about the flow of the Indiana offense in its first two games of the tournament, but Friday proved to be much different as the Hoosiers got shots to fall early and continued to convert. Indiana can leave The Bahamas with a better taste in its mouth now with an impressive offensive performance. As a team, Indiana went 31-for-59 from the field, including 8-of-15 from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Hoosiers went a near-perfect 16-of-19 from the charity stripe, making all ten of its attempts in the first half After Jayden Pierre hit a three for Providence to tie the game at 13, the Hoosiers responded with a 11-1 run to retake the lead, one they cease to relinquish. Indiana finished the game with 10 turnovers, which is the least amount of giveaways in a game through seven games. It was a well balanced Indiana attack as three players eclipsed double figures, while Mackenzie Mgbako led the charge with 25.

INDIANA USES QUICK PROVIDENCE TURNAROUND TO ADVANTAGE

By the time the third game in as many days comes around, it is met with a severe drop off in energy; however, Indiana had a slight advantage due to scheduling Providence was at a disadvantage on Friday morning as they played and lost in the nightcap against Davidson on Thursday. The game wrapped up at 10 p.m. last night, which only allotted the Friars about 13 hours to prepare for Indiana. The Hoosiers used the to its advantage and had much more energy than Providence from the jump. As a result, the cream and crimson were pushing the pace on Friday, out-scoring Providence 16-5 in fast break points. Indiana was able to wear out the Friars in the early going and never looked Providence simply ran out of gas in the latter stages of the second half, allowing Indiana to extend its lead even further.

HOOSIERS PULL AWAY IN SECOND HALF

Despite building a 10-point lead heading into the halftime break, the Hoosiers got right back to work with a 13-4 run, putting itself in the drivers seat the rest of the way Indiana ballooned its advantage out to as many as 19 points and never let it shrink below nine. As a team, Indiana shot at a rocking 64% clip in the second half, outscoring Providence 42-37 in the game's final 20 minutes. Indiana's 89-point outburst on Friday matches the most points the Hoosiers have scored in a game against a power conference opponent in nearly two years (89 points in a loss at Iowa).

