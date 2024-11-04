How it Happened: Indiana women's basketball defeats Brown 82-60 in opener

in other news
How it Happened: No. 13 Indiana dominates Michigan State, improves to 9-0
After a slow start, the Hoosiers blew out the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing, 47-10.
Live Game Thread: No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State
Join the discussion as the Hoosiers take on the Spartans.
Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Michigan State
Everything you need to get ready for Indiana to take on Michigan State.
Takeaways from Indiana's exhibition win over Marian
Takeaways from Indiana's exhibition win over Marian.
Postgame Q&A: Woodson, Knight, players speak following Indiana-Marian
Mike Woodson, Jakai Newton, Gabe Cupps and Pat Knight spoke with the media on Friday night.
The Indiana women's basketball team opened their 2024-2025 campaign against the Brown Bears at Assembly Hall on Monday night.
In their first regular season game without Mackenzie Holmes on the roster, the Hoosiers jumped all over Brown in the first quarter en route to 82-60 beating of the Bears.
Fifth-year senior Sydney Parrish led all scorers with 20 points.
Although the Bears made a push in the third quarter, Indiana is now 1-0 on the new season and will host Harvard on Thursday night at Assembly Hall, but here's how it happened.
Indiana Allows Only Seven First Quarter Points.
For the last few years, Teri Moren's squad has been a defensive juggernaut and Monday evening was no different.
Last season, the Hoosiers were in the top-five in opponents points per game, allowing under 65 points per game.
There appeared to be no change in the defensive intensity on Monday as the Hoosiers stymied the Brown offense in the first quarter to the tune of seven points in the season's opening frame.
Brown's game plan coming into the evening was to shoot the basketball, and as it was mentioned on the broadcast, the Moren wanted her team to hold the Bears to just four makes from beyond the arc.
Although the Bears eclipsed four three-pointers in the first half, the Hoosiers made Brown force up tough shots, ultimately leading to the visitors shooting just 11-36 from three.
With a bunch of roster turnover, a strong defensive showing to start the year is a welcome sight for the cream and crimson.
Hoosiers Shoot 50% From The Field
In addition to a strong defensive showing to open the season, the Hoosiers shot efficiently en route to a comfortable victory.
Along with Parrish's game-high 20 points, Tennessee transfer Karoline Striplin contributed 17 points of her own. Additionally Yarden Garzon finished the game with a quartet of makes from deep, finishing with 16 points.
In total, four different Hoosiers had double-digit points in Monday's victory.
It was struggle from beyond the arc and the Hoosiers shot a rocky 21% (4/19) from distance in the victory.
Like years past, Indiana will go as the three-point shooting goes this season, relying on the long ball to win games in the 2024-25 season.
Without an all-American presence down low, teams will defend perimeter with a bit more gumption in the early going, forcing the Hoosiers into tough shots.
STRIPLIN AND MEISTER COMBINE FOR 30 POINTS
During the offseason, there were questions as to how Indiana would fill the void of Mackenzie Holmes following her illustrious Hoosier career.
In their first regular season opportunity of the season, the duo each had solid performances. It was both Striplin and Meister scoring in double-figures on Monday night.
In addition to Striplins' 17-point performance, Meister finished with 13 points to her name in her first of what will be many starts this season.
The pair combined to shoot an efficient 9/14 from the field and were a contributing factor in the Hoosier victory.
If Indiana can get the same numbers from the combination of Striplin and Meister, then there are good times ahead for Teri Moren's squad.
–––––
