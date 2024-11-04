How it Happened: Indiana women's basketball defeats Brown 82-60 in opener

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

The Indiana women's basketball team opened their 2024-2025 campaign against the Brown Bears at Assembly Hall on Monday night. In their first regular season game without Mackenzie Holmes on the roster, the Hoosiers jumped all over Brown in the first quarter en route to 82-60 beating of the Bears. Fifth-year senior Sydney Parrish led all scorers with 20 points. Although the Bears made a push in the third quarter, Indiana is now 1-0 on the new season and will host Harvard on Thursday night at Assembly Hall, but here's how it happened.

Indiana Allows Only Seven First Quarter Points.

For the last few years, Teri Moren's squad has been a defensive juggernaut and Monday evening was no different. Last season, the Hoosiers were in the top-five in opponents points per game, allowing under 65 points per game. There appeared to be no change in the defensive intensity on Monday as the Hoosiers stymied the Brown offense in the first quarter to the tune of seven points in the season's opening frame. Brown's game plan coming into the evening was to shoot the basketball, and as it was mentioned on the broadcast, the Moren wanted her team to hold the Bears to just four makes from beyond the arc.

Although the Bears eclipsed four three-pointers in the first half, the Hoosiers made Brown force up tough shots, ultimately leading to the visitors shooting just 11-36 from three. With a bunch of roster turnover, a strong defensive showing to start the year is a welcome sight for the cream and crimson.

Hoosiers Shoot 50% From The Field

Indiana's Yarden Garzon (12) shoots during the Indiana versus Brown women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

In addition to a strong defensive showing to open the season, the Hoosiers shot efficiently en route to a comfortable victory. Along with Parrish's game-high 20 points, Tennessee transfer Karoline Striplin contributed 17 points of her own. Additionally Yarden Garzon finished the game with a quartet of makes from deep, finishing with 16 points. In total, four different Hoosiers had double-digit points in Monday's victory. It was struggle from beyond the arc and the Hoosiers shot a rocky 21% (4/19) from distance in the victory. Like years past, Indiana will go as the three-point shooting goes this season, relying on the long ball to win games in the 2024-25 season. Without an all-American presence down low, teams will defend perimeter with a bit more gumption in the early going, forcing the Hoosiers into tough shots.

STRIPLIN AND MEISTER COMBINE FOR 30 POINTS