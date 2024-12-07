How it Happened: Indiana wins first B1G game with 75-60 victory at Penn St

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Indiana women's basketball opened up conference play on the road in Happy Valley against the Penn State Lady Lions on Saturday. After being in a dead heat at the half, Yarden Garzon took over in the second half, scoring 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three. Garzon totaled six three-point makes en route to an impressive 22 points as the Hoosiers took down Penn State 75-60, collecting its first conference win. As a team, Indiana assisted on 21 of their 29 made shots inan all-around game for Teri Moren's squad. Here's how it happened in a weekend matinee in State College.

HOOSIERS BOUNCE BACK AFTER SLOW START

Indiana found themselves down from the beginning on Saturday, trailing Penn State 6-0 in the opening minutes of the first quarter. The offense looked out of sorts, and the defense looked discombobulated as the Hoosiers found themselves trailing 10-2 just three minutes into the game. Like Wednesday's night's come-from-behind victory against Southern Indiana, the cream and crimson battled back, chipping into the Lady Lion lead and ultimately entering the halftime break tied at 30. Yarden Garzon took over in the second half, scoring 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three. Garzon totaled 6 three-point makes en route to an impressive 22-point game. The quick bounceback allowed Indiana to use its experience to win another close game.

STRIPLIN HAS PERFECT GAME

It was clear that Indiana had a major size advantage against Penn State on Saturday as Tennessee transfer Karoline Striplin went a perfect 12-of-12 from the field. Striplin finished with 27 points, making her lone three-point attempt of the afternoon. The midrange game was where the Hartford, Alabama, made a living. Indiana's bench outscored Penn State's 30-4 on Saturday with all but three points coming from Striplin. Striplin was also a defensive pest, collecting two steals and a block in what ultimately was her best game in an Indiana uniform.

CIEZKI STRUGGLES IN RETURN GAME

Before transferring to Indiana, Shay Ciezki averaged 11 points per game in her first two season with Penn State. In her first game against the Lady Lions since her departure, Ciezki struggled. The junior scored 5 points on 1-of-5 shooting, with the lone make being from three. Luckily for the Hoosiers, the crafty guard was still able to share the basketball, finishing with six assists, more than canceling out her five turnovers. Even without scoring, Ciezki can make a difference on both ends of the floor with her ball handling and defensive prowess.

FINAL STATS