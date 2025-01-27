How it Happened: Indiana beats Washington 73-70 behind Garzon's 35 points

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Entering this one on a three game losing streak, the Hoosiers desperately needed a win as they traveled to Seattle to finish its two-game Pacific Northwest road trip. Indiana got it done, though it took all it had, including an All-American type performance from Yarden Garzon, who set a new career high in the process. Sydney Parrish and Karoline Striplin were also double-digit scorers, though it was the Garzon show all night, especially from 3-point range. She led the charge for IU, who played great basketball in the opening minutes of both halves, though losing the lead in both the second and fourth quarters. This made for an incredibly entertaining game, as IU fought for its life in a game that it certainly needed to have. With that being said, here's how it happed in a late one at Alaska Airlines Arena in Washington:

HOOSIERS START OUT HOT, FINISH POORLY IN 1ST HALF

Indiana started out on a 10-2 run, yet it ended the half about as poorly as a team could. IU let Washington back into the game and then some, the Huskies securing a 31-29 lead at the half. The Hoosiers caught fire from the field, starting out 8-for-13, including a 4-of-4 start from Garzon that allowed her team to get out to the early lead. After the first quarter, Indiana was 9-of-19 from the field, while Washington was 6-of-9. The Huskies took so few shots because of their seven turnovers in the first period, with credit needing to be given to Indiana's defense early on. IU led 21-16 after the first, letting Washington creep back into it a bit, but that would be nothing compared to what was seen in the second quarter. Indiana shot just 2-of-8 in the second, but its nine turnovers loomed much larger, as turning it over more times than it shot the ball allowed UW to eventually take the lead just 15 minutes after the Hoosiers had all the momentum to begin the game. The Huskies shot just 7-for-17 in the quarter, not a great number by any means, but it still ended the half on a 13-3 run because of how careless Indiana was with the ball. IU didn't score in the final 3:11 of the half because of all these turnovers and missed shots, letting UW have the lead before the half and giving Teri Moren's group a lot to think about during the break.

IU BOUNCES BACK IN 3RD, BUT LETS UW COME BACK ONCE MORE

For how poorly the second quarter went, the third quarter was a complete 180, with the Hoosiers fixing seemingly every issue it experience to close the first half. IU started the third on an 11-2 run, improving upon the 10-2 run it started the game with, but this one was more impressive considering the stark contrast it was to how Indiana looked to close the second quarter. The Hoosiers started the third shooting 8-of-8, including three straight Garzon threes and a Parrish triple that followed them. Indiana finished the third 6-of-8 from three and 10-of-12 overall, also holding Washington to 7-of-15 from the field with some impressive defense. This mix of solid defense with blistering hot offense gave IU a 59-46 lead after three, allowing Indiana a ton of breathing room entering the final 10 minutes. The Hoosiers would end up needing all of this breathing room, as Washington would give IU all it could handle in the fourth, nearly coming back in the final minutes of the game. Indiana got out to its largest lead, 62-48 with just over nine minutes left in the game, but let Washington tie it up at 66, and then 68 just over six minutes later. This wasn't due to turnovers, but rather the Huskies made shots and the Hoosiers didn't. IU shot just 3-for-8 during this stretch, while UW shot 8-of-10, two of those being threes, but many of which being easy buckets in transition or second-chance layups. The Hoosiers ended the fourth shooting 4-of-10, Washington besting that number with a 9-of-13 mark that allowed for the impressive run. After coming all the way back, Washington couldn't take the lead, as IU closed the game 5-2 after it was tied at 68, escaping with the win. Parrish hit a huge three, while Garzon sealed it with a jumper that would be the final points in the game after a missed 3-pointer from Washington that would've tied the game.

GARZON SETS NEW CAREER HIGH AND SURPASSES 1K POINTS