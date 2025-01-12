How it Happened: Indiana trio leads Hoosiers to ranked win over Hawkeyes

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana women's basketball played its second straight road game on Sunday afternoon in Iowa City against No. 23 Iowa. Behind strong defense and a big night from its big three, Indiana knocked off a ranked Iowa team on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, winning 74-67. Here's how it happened in Iowa City.

INDIANA PLAYS STOUT DEFENSE

Indiana came out in the first quarter with an evident emphasis on the defensive end of the floor. The Hoosiers surrendered just 13 first quarter points, forcing six Hawkeye turnovers in the frame. The second quarter was almost equally as impressive for Indiana on the defensive end of the floor. Indiana allowed 17 second quarter points, but held Iowa to 6-of-18 shooting from the floor and 1-of-6 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. All told, Indiana forced nine Iowa turnovers in the first half, limiting the Hawkeyes to 35.5% shooting from the field, 25.0% from 3-point territory and 30 points. However, despite forcing nine turnovers, the Hoosiers managed just six points off turnovers, as Indiana was unable to capitalize on Iowa's miscues.

Individually, Lilly Meister, Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon were standouts on the defensive side of the ball to begin the game. Meister managed four stocks (two steals and two blocks), Parrish recorded three stocks (two blocks and a steal), while Garzon added two steals of her own. Shooting 50.0% from the floor and 28.6% from 3-point range in the first half, Indiana was able to build its six point halftime lead largely through its play on the defensive end of the floor—which had to have pleased head coach Teri Moren. Indiana's strong defensive display extended into the second half. While the Hawkeyes managed to score enough to stay in the game, Indiana forced them to shoot a season-low 33.9% from the field. That's also the lowest mark for the Hawkeyes in a single game since 2019. Overall, despite surrendering 67 points, Indiana's defense was spectacular all game long.

INDIANA'S BIG THREE PUTS ON A SHOW

Indiana's big three of Chlore Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon put on a clinic on Sunday afternoon against Iowa. Early on, it looked like Garzon may have to put the team on her back and carry the Hoosiers to victory. Garzon had a first-quarter-high eight points through the opening 10 minutes, knocking down both of her two attempts from deep. In the second quarter, it was Moore-McNeil who got it going on the offensive end of the floor for the Hoosiers. Indiana's veteran point guard scored seven of her 11 first half points in the second quarter, going 3-of-4 from the field and canning a 3-pointer in the second period. Led by 11 points apiece from Garzon and Moore-McNeil, Indiana took a six point advantage into the halftime intermission. The Hoosiers' duo combined to shoot 9-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-5 from 3-point range in the first half, including Garzon's 3-of-3 performance from deep across the game's opening 20 minutes. To begin the second half, it was Sydney Parrish's turn to get an offensive flow going. Parrish scored 11 of Indiana's 23 points in the third quarter, drilling all three of her looks from downtown in the frame. Then, with Indiana holding onto a 10-point leading heading into the fourth and final quarter, it was time for Garzon to shut the door on Iowa. Garzon scored Indiana's first seven points of the final 10 minutes, continuing her near-perfect day from the field. Overall, Garzon finished with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor and 5-of-5 shooting from distance. Moore-McNeil added 18 points, connecting on two triples, and Parrish added 15 points with three makes from long range.

FINAL STATS