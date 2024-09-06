in other news
Staff Picks: Indiana versus Western Illinois
TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week two matchup.
Keys To The Game: How Indiana can clean up mistakes vs. Western Illinois
Keys to the game for Indiana versus Western Illinois.
Game Week Q&A: QB Kurtis Rourke and DL Marcus Burris
Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke and defensive lineman Marcus Burris spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Game Week Q&A: Western Illinois head coach Joe Davis
Western Illinois head coach Joe Davis spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of his team's visit to Bloomington.
Pair of in-state prospects to monitor in class of 2027 for Indiana
Check out a pair of names to monitor for Indiana basketball out of the 2027 high school recruiting class.
Indiana football trounced Western Illinois Friday night, securing Curt Cignetti's second win in as many games at the head of the program.
The starters only played a half and the second half was full of depth guys and even walk-ons as the finished cleaned up on a 77-3 rout of the Leathernecks.
Here's how it happened.
6 DIFFERENT HOOSIERS SCORE IN FIRST HALF
There was no doubt heading into the game that there were going to be a plethora of different offensive players getting touches, but all six of the Hoosiers that scored a touchdown were starters.
Offensively, Indiana racked up 406 yards of total offense i, with 260 coming from the air.
The Hoosiers found the end zone just over two minutes into the game with an Andison Coby 38-yard touchdown reception, and the Hoosiers never looked back.
Kurtis Rourke's offense scored 28 points in the first quarter, the most points for Indiana in a quarter since Kevin Wilson's Hoosier scored 28 in the third quarter of a 55-52 loss to Rutgers in 2015.
Indiana scored on all six of their possessions in the first half, averaging just over six plays-per-drive.
Rourke, who had a touchdown rush of his own in the half, went 14-16, throwing for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
Justice Ellison, Ty Son Lawton, and Elijah Green all scored on the ground in the half as the Hoosiers took a 42-3 lead heading into the halftime break.
ROURKE AND SARRATT CONNECT FOR FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF SEASON
Since they were announced as transfer additions, Kurtis Rourke and Elijah Sarratt had been touted as one of the top QB/WR duos in the Big Ten.
In last week's season opener, the tandem only connected twice for twelve yards, leaving much to be desired.
Rourke connected with Sarratt for a 71-yard touchdown pass as part of a one play drive in the first quarter to give the Hoosiers a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Despite the 39-point lead coming out of the half, Cignetti brought out his offensive starters for the first drive of the second half. Rourke connected with Sarratt for eight yards on the sideline, finishing the duo's night with eight connections for 137 yards.
After scoring in the first drive of the second half, Rourke gave way to Tayven Jackson. Rourke finished 15-for-17, throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
Although it is a game against statically the worst team in the FCS, Rourke and Sarratt showed flashes as to why they can be a lethal combination this season.
–––––
