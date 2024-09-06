The starters only played a half and the second half was full of depth guys and even walk-ons as the finished cleaned up on a 77-3 rout of the Leathernecks.

Indiana football trounced Western Illinois Friday night, securing Curt Cignetti's second win in as many games at the head of the program.

There was no doubt heading into the game that there were going to be a plethora of different offensive players getting touches, but all six of the Hoosiers that scored a touchdown were starters.

Offensively, Indiana racked up 406 yards of total offense i, with 260 coming from the air.

The Hoosiers found the end zone just over two minutes into the game with an Andison Coby 38-yard touchdown reception, and the Hoosiers never looked back.

Kurtis Rourke's offense scored 28 points in the first quarter, the most points for Indiana in a quarter since Kevin Wilson's Hoosier scored 28 in the third quarter of a 55-52 loss to Rutgers in 2015.

Indiana scored on all six of their possessions in the first half, averaging just over six plays-per-drive.

Rourke, who had a touchdown rush of his own in the half, went 14-16, throwing for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Justice Ellison, Ty Son Lawton, and Elijah Green all scored on the ground in the half as the Hoosiers took a 42-3 lead heading into the halftime break.