How it Happened: Indiana drops third straight at Oregon

Indiana women's basketball was back in action on the west coast on Saturday night to take on Oregon in Eugene. The Hoosiers, in an ugly contest for both teams, fell short against Oregon, losing 54-47 on Saturday night. The loss marked Indiana's third straight loss, dropping the Hoosiers to 12-7 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play. Here's how it happened in the Pacific Northwest.

INDIANA FALLS SHORT IN DEFENSIVE AFFAIR

Saturday night's matchup between Indiana and Oregon was a defensive battle, with both teams struggling to find offensive rhythm. However, the Hoosiers’ shooting woes proved more costly than the Ducks’. Despite leading 25-22 at halftime, Indiana managed just 0.758 points per possession in the first half and finished the game at a season-low 0.691 points per possession. Defensively, Indiana held Oregon to 33.9% shooting from the field and 4-of-12 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. However, the Hoosiers didn’t fare much better offensively, shooting 37.5% from the floor and a woeful 4-of-18 (22.2%) from 3-point range. Karoline Striplin and Sydney Parrish were the only Hoosiers to score in double figures, combining for 24 points on 52.3% shooting. The other seven Indiana players who saw the court contributed just 23 points on 10-for-35 (28.6%) shooting. One of Indiana’s top scoring threats, guard Shay Ciezki, was held scoreless. Ciezki missed all five of her shots, including two 3-point attempts, and fouled out after playing 27 minutes. Indiana’s starters—excluding Striplin and Parrish—combined for just 16 points on 7-of-29 (24.1%) shooting from the field. Although Oregon struggled offensively as well, the Ducks capitalized at the free-throw line and executed when it mattered most, closing the game on a decisive 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

TURNOVERS ONCE AGAIN A PROBLEM FOR HOOSIERS

Indiana committed 17 turnovers Saturday night against Oregon, leading to 18 points for the Ducks, who outscored the Hoosiers 18-4 in points off turnovers. The giveaways proved costly in what was a closely contested game, as Oregon took full advantage of Indiana's mistakes. The bulk of Indiana's turnovers came from its starting lineup. Shay Ciezki, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Yarden Garzon, Sydney Parrish, and Karoline Striplin combined for 15 of the Hoosiers' 17 turnovers. Each starter, except Parrish, committed three or more turnovers, highlighting a lack of ball security across the lineup. Taking care of the ball was a persistent issue for Indiana throughout the night. The Hoosiers struggled to find rhythm offensively, with frequent turnovers disrupting their flow and limiting opportunities to score in the half court. Their inability to sustain consistent stretches of play without miscues allowed Oregon to capitalize on transition opportunities. In a game where both teams struggled to produce points in set offenses, Oregon’s ability to convert Indiana’s turnovers into easy baskets was the difference. The Ducks’ efficiency in transition, fueled by Indiana’s mistakes, ultimately tipped the scales in their favor.

FINAL STATS