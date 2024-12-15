How it Happened: Indiana dominates Bellarmine 95-61 for fourth straight win

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In a Sunday matinee, non-conference matchup, Indiana defeated Bellarmine in convincing fashion, defeating the Knights 95-61. This was caused by an incredibly impressive all-around first half from the Hoosiers, with both the defense and offense shining early. The offense, in particular, was spectacular in the first half, as IU found and hit countless open looks before the half. This led to the Hoosiers carrying a 24 point advantage into halftime, an advantage they wouldn't look back from, as IU even extended its lead in the second half. Indiana shot 37-for-66 for the game, with several players making key contributions throughout the contest, but Karoline Striplin really stood out, scoring 18 points in just 18 minutes, shooting 7-for-10 from the field. Yarden Garzon, Henna Sandvik, Shay Ciezki, Lilly Meister, Lexus Bargesser and Julianna LaMendola were also all in double figures, showing the extreme depth this team has, while also leading IU to this well-rounded victory. With all that being said, here's how it happened in Indiana's fourth straight win.

Indiana's Henna Sandvik (21) scores past Bellarmine's Rachel Shropshire (2) during the Indiana versus Bellarmine women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

HOOSIERS JUMP OUT TO LEAD WITH EARLY OFFENSIVE EXCELLENCE

In this dominant win over Bellarmine, Indiana got it going early, as it used a strong offensive first half to jump out to an early lead. Both teams shot it well early on for what was a very exciting few minutes but, after more time passed, Bellarmine slowed down a bit, while Indiana simply didn't. After the first quarter, IU was 11-for-18 from the field, making 3-of-7 shots from 3-point range as well, with Yarden Garzon making two of her four attempts. It wasn't just outside where the Hoosiers had an offensive edge, as Karoline Striplin really dominated around the basket as well. She had eight points in the first quarter to lead all scorers, shooting 3-of-4, all of which coming in the painted area. In the second quarter, it was more of the same, as Indiana kept putting the ball in the basket, leading to the Hoosiers' lead ballooning to an over 20 point advantage. In the second, IU shot an even more impressive 10-of-13 with, again, shots inside and out, finding the bottom of the net to finish off what was an extremely impressive offensive quarter from the Hoosiers. From deep, Henna Sandvik was the one to really get it going in the second period, as she made both of her two 3-point attempts, allowing her team to shoot 3-of-5 from three in the second quarter. Just like in the first, Karoline Striplin was the one doing the most work down low, as she scored seven more in the second, shooting 3-of-3, again with all her attempts coming from the paint. This finished a 21-of-31 shooting quarter for IU where it scored 54 points en route to a 54-30, 24 point lead at halftime that paved the way for a dominant victory over Bellarmine.

INDIANA CRUISES, EXTENDS UP LARGE LEAD IN 2ND HALF