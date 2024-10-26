How it Happened: Indiana defeats Washington 31-17 to move to 8-0

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana is now 8-0 after defeating Washington 31-17. It wasn't by any means the greatest performance from the Hoosiers, but IU still got it done, now matching its best start to a season with the 1967 team that also started 8-0. This win capped of what was a day full of excitement in Bloomington, as College Gameday being in town, plus the sold out crowd at Memorial Stadium made it an incredible morning and afternoon for all that attended. Indiana lost the yardage battle 318-312, but still pulled away with the win. Tayven Jackson threw for 124 yards in what wasn't the greatest performance from the backup QB, but IU still managed to pull out the win Indiana should keep moving up in the polls, as the 8-0 Hoosiers have seemed to cement themselves among the elite in the 2024 college football season with this win. Here's how it happened:

Oct 26, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers D'Angelo Ponds (5) intercepts the ball over Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

D'ANGELO PONDS GIVES IU THE EARLY MOMENTUM

You can't talk about this game without mentioning D'Angelo Ponds and his two early interceptions, both of which energized the Indiana crowd and gave the Hoosiers the momentum they needed. The first was early on in the first quarter, on the third drive of the game, and Ponds took this one to the house, returning the Will Rogers pass 67 yards for the score. Ponds jumped right in front of the screen pass and was gone immediately after that. This was after Washington had started to put a solid drive together and was in Indiana territory, but Ponds completely flipped the switch, giving IU the early lead, one it would not relinquish. The second interception came early in the second quarter and was an even more sensational play, although not as flashy as the pick six. On a deep ball from Rogers, Ponds was glued to his receiver, Denzel Boston, and came away with the remarkable catch. This set up Indiana for a touchdown drive, the Hoosier scoring just two plays later on a 42 yard pass from Tayven Jackson to Omar Cooper. These two interceptions not only set the tone for IU, but truly changed the game early in a way no player has so far this season.

RUSHING GAME LEADS THE OFFENSE THROUGHOUT THE GAME

Tayven Jackson didn't have the greatest day passing the football, but the running game took the majority of the offensive load, making Jackson's performance one that resulted in a win. Justice Ellison led the group with 123 yards, making this his second consecutive game with over 100 yards rushing, while also finding the end zone once for a touchdown. Ty Son Lawton also made an impact, rushing for 41 yards, while Tayven Jackson also made some plays with his legs, rushing for 17 yards and one touchdown. The last touchdown was accounted for by the Jackson pass to Cooper Jr., but it really was the rushing game that got the job done. Credit can be given to the offensive line for the second straight game, as the unit coached by Bob Bostad had another phenomenal performance. This rushing attack has made having great games a habit, as the unit dominated Nebraska last week, and how has led Indiana to another win, this one against the Huskies, and allowed IU to match its best start in program history at 8-0.

FINAL STATS