How it Happened: Indiana blown out on the road by Iowa 85-60

Indiana Basketball took a five-game win streak to Iowa City against the Hawkeyes on Saturday evening. There were three separate runs over 10 or more in the first half, but a 18-5 Hawkeye run to end the half gave the hosts a 10 point advantage into the locker room. The second half was all Iowa, jumping all over Indiana and never looking, leading to a decisive 85-60 victory. With the loss, Indiana drops to 13-4 and 4-2 in conference play. Here's how it happened on a chilly evening in Iowa City, Iowa.

TURNOVERS GALORE IN IOWA CITY

Indiana came into Saturday night doing an exceptional job taking care of the basketball. The Hoosiers matched their turnover output from Wednesday, six in the first four minutes of Saturday's game against Iowa. Indiana finished with 16 turnovers that led to 24 points for the Hawkeyes. The 16 turnovers marked the fourth time the Hoosiers have surpassed 15-plus giveaways in a single game. Iowa's defense entered the game as one of the worst defensive teams in the conference, allowing nearly 79 points per contest. Indiana was bewildered when Iowa went to a zone near the end of the first half, stifling the Hoosiers.

HAWKEYES LIGHTS OUT FROM THREE

Iowa's calling card has always been about the three-point shot, and Saturday night was no different. With Indiana providing very little coverage, Iowa drilled 11 threes, finishing 11-for-24 from deep. Sixty-nine of Iowa's 85 points came from behind the arc or at the rim, a direct indictment of Indiana's lack of defensive preparation. Simply put, the Hoosiers had no answer for what Iowa brought to the table on Saturday evening and got blown out.

ANOTHER 15-PLUS POINT LOSS

Saturday's 25-point drubbing marked the 12th time in the 31 losses under Mike Woodson that Indiana lost by 15-plus points. Much like the losses in The Bahamas and Lincoln, the Hoosiers were simply outmatched in every aspect of the game. It was supposed to be a prove-it game for Indiana as it begins a stretch of 11 straight quad-one games. Instead, it turned into the same old as the Hoosiers were run off the floor for the fourth time this season. The Hoosiers look to flush the loss on Tuesday with top-20 Illinois coming into town.

