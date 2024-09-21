How It Happened: Indiana beats Charlotte 52-14, moves to 4-0

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

After a week full of national attention, Curt Cignetti and his Indiana Hoosiers took care of business in their final non-conference game Saturday afternoon, defeating Charolette 52-14. The Hoosiers out-gained the 49ers 493-232 en route to their third home victory in as many tries. Indiana now sits at 4-0 for the first time since the 2020 season and just the eighth time in program history. Here's how it happened:

OFFENSE PICKS UP RIGHT WHERE IT LEFT OFF

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) scrambles for a touchdown during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

If there was any doubt that Indiana would have a letdown game offensively, Kurtis Rourke and the offense put that to rest almost immediately on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. After scoring 42 points in Pasadena, Indiana added another 52 points, bringing their season average to 53.2 points-per-game through four games. The offense scored on all five of the first half possessions, four being touchdown drives. Rourke threw for 257 yards and was once again crisp, completing 80% of his passes. The Hoosier signal caller was one of five different Hoosiers with rushing touchdown, scrambling for twelve yards into the end zone late in the first half. The ground game once again was strong for Indiana, collecting 201 yards. Justice Ellison led the way with 58 yards and a score.

DEFENSE ALLOWS A SEASON HIGH IN POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF, BUT REGROUPS IN SECOND