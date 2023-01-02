When considering some of the greatest programs of all time at the college basketball level, a select few names and universities come to mind. Traditions of continued success, triumph at the highest levels, and a constant flow of talented impact makers both on the court and sidelines often define these teams, and in some cases it can be the entire identity for an athletic department.

In particular though, perhaps no more polarizing figure ever roamed the sidelines bigger than Indiana's Bob Knight, one of the game's greatest and brightest minds to ever grace the court. Ask any number of his former players, many of them would back that sentiment.

Bob Knight wasn't just the head of Indiana basketball though. In reality, he was the epitome of Indiana basketball. In fact, at the peak of his success and three national titles that he brought to the hallowed Assembly Hall, he was the largest figure in the state. He was Indiana University, Indiana, and college basketball all in one.

His personality was unmatched, his passion and process uncanny to any other, and his outbursts were unrivaled. With Knight, you took the bad with the good, and only later in his career in Bloomington did it become apparent that sometimes, even winning couldn't cure everything about Knight. That's a story for a different day though.

However, Knight's success and history allowed him to go about things in a manner unique to anyone else, including recruiting. So, when it came time to bring quite possibly the best point guard that's ever laced up for the Hoosiers to his program, his approach was unsurprisingly straightforward and true. It's all Bobby knew how to be.

Just ask Isiah Thomas.

"I remember him sitting there saying, 'You know Mrs. Thomas, I'm only going to offer your son three things,'" the Hoosier legend told NBA veteran Channing Frye in an interview. "'A, he's gonna get a good education, B, I'm gonna teach him everything I know about the game of basketball, and C, he'll be a gentleman.'"

Thomas' backstory is an inspiring one, making his way as the youngest of nine children in a rough neighborhood on the west side of Chicago. At just three years old, his mother was left to raise Thomas and his eight siblings on her own. Amidst all of his surrounding obstacles Thomas worked his way to becoming a 1979 McDonald's All-American. In turn, Thomas was a highly coveted player at the next level, and Knight was one of multiple coaches who took an in-home visit to see Thomas and his family.