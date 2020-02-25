TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart sat down to discuss Indiana's week of wins over Minnesota and Penn State and look ahead to the Hoosiers' game in West Lafayette on Thursday.

The duo talk about the physicality that was once lost but is rediscovered by Indiana as of late, as well as how Justin Smith's leadership versus his production have been central to what Indiana has done this year. Also included are some tangents on maintaining focus between games, leadership in other areas of the roster, when Joey Brunk might be needed again, some recruiting notes, updates on the Peyton Hendershot situation and other notes.