Since Mike Woodson took over as the new Indiana men's basketball coach, he has not only been recruiting his current players to stay, but also getting the attention of some additional players in the transfer portal.

IU had six players enter the transfer portal at the end of the season and when Archie Miller was fired. Currently four players remain in the portal, with Al Durham transferring to Providence and Parker Stewart announcing his return to IU.

Here are some of the top available transfers that could fit for Indiana, with some having mutual interest with the Hoosiers.