Hot Board 1.0: Indiana offensive coordinator
This is now the fourth consecutive offseason in which Indiana head coach Tom Allen will have to replace one of his coordinators.
On Sunday, Indiana announced that second-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan would no longer be on IU's staff, leaving a big opening.
Here are names that would make sense from IU"s perspective.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news