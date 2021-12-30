Hoosiers turn full attention to Big Ten play

"I'm going to be honest with you. Listen, I'm just happy where we are," IU head coach Mike Woodson said last week. "We try to take it a game at a time. We've had two Big Ten games, and I thought we played extremely well in both. Came up short in the one."

Currently, the Hoosiers are 1-1 in the conference with its loss coming at Wisconsin.

That means Indiana turns its full attention to Big Ten play from this point on, with its next game coming Jan 2 against Penn State.

Indiana's final non-conference game of the season was cancelled this week due to a COVID outbreak in the UNC-Asheville programs.

Indiana should be 2-0 in conference play as its 22-point lead crumbled against the Badgers, leading to a tough loss in Madison. It was a tale of two halves and one that IU should have been able to keep in the win column.

Keeping the lead and keeping the momentum is something that IU has struggled with this season and is something that will be extremely important for the Hoosiers in order to be successful in Big Ten play.

"The Big Ten is what it is, man. We can't run from it," Woodson said. "And when time comes to play a Big Ten game, I'm just going to prepare like I normally prepare for any game and just take it one game at a time."

Indiana will travel to Penn State, then back home against a No. 13 Ohio State program that hasn't played due to COVID since Dec 13. Then, IU will face off against Minnesota at home, Iowa and Nebraska on the road.

With only one ranked team in that time, and some opponents not expected to compete near the top of the conference, the Hoosiers have a real opportunity to get off to a terrific start.

"I've played in this Big Ten, and it's always been stiff competition. So, mentally and physically you've got to get yourself ready to play in Big Ten," Woodson said. "There are no nights off. Anyone can beat you on any night, and it's still that way.

"You can't lose at home, then you've got to figure out how to win on the road"

So, as Indiana turns its full attention to the Big Ten, Mike Woodson knows what his goal is and isn't wavering from that.

"My approach isn't going to change," Woodson said. "My goal is to win the Big Ten. That's what I came back here for."