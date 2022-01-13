Hoosiers turn attention to the road as important stretch awaits

"You talk about winning on the road, you have to almost play a perfect game," Woodson said. "... There's no gimmes in the Big Ten, you have to play your way through it if you're going to win the Big Ten title."

Mike Woodson understands winning at home is key in order to be a top team in the Big Ten, but in order to take the next step as a program, winning on the road is a must.

Both wins came at home where Indiana has yet to fall this season. A 12-3 record has been separated into two categories; undefeated at home and winless on the road. But, with back-to-back games on the road this week for the Hoosiers, it's a critical point midway through the season.

Indiana is settling into the heart of Big Ten play and it comes in the midst of its best two-game stretch of the season with statement wins over No. 13 Ohio State and Minnesota -- both double-digit victories.

Indiana has lost to Syracuse in double overtime, Wisconsin after leading by 22 points and Penn State after a dismal performance, all on the road. All three games failed to have IU play 40 minutes of basketball.

Putting together a complete game has been an issue all season and an issue for much of the previous staff's tenure as well. The last two games showed that Indiana may have turned a corner, however, in that aspect.

Looking ahead to this week with games on the road against Iowa and Nebraska, both provide different tests, but none is more difficult than trying to defend one of the top players in the country.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray is averaging 24.7 points per game -- top in the country. He's shooting 59.5 percent from the field on 15.9 attempts per game and shooting 36.5 percent from three on 4.5 attempts per game. He leads the country in player efficiency and is the top player in the Big Ten when it comes to his offensive rating.

"Keegan leads the country in scoring and they lead the Big Ten, right near the top in scoring the basketball so that's something we need to key in on," Woodson said. "We really have to lock in on Keegan... know where he is and the guys around him who can hit shots.

"It's going to take a total team effort for 40 minutes to commit ourselves to playing defense. I mean, this (Iowa) is the No. 1 offensive pace team in the country in terms of getting up and down the floor, making plays offensively. You score against them, they throw it right back in and they're right back at you. We've got to make sure our transition defense is on par, that we're getting back, getting matched to three-point shooters and not giving nothing up over the top. That's going to be the key."

Iowa is fourth in the country in points per game (86.7) and Nebraska is 141st (74.1). Indiana has yet to play the Hawkeyes, but have had one matchup with the Cornhuskers earlier this season. It was a 68-55 win for the Hoosiers. But, it was a game in which Nebraska tested IU's toughness until the last few minutes.

"A lot of great players across the board in the Big Ten. Scoring is up it seems like in the Big Ten and anybody can beat anybody in the Big Ten. You have to be ready to play each and every night in this league," Woodson added.

Indiana has struggled putting together winning streaks -- just one three-game winning streak and one four-game winning streak over the last two years in conference play.

Both opponents are a combined 1-9 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is getting outscored by an average of 18 points per game.

With two winnable games this week for the Hoosiers, it's an opportunity to set themselves up in a nice way heading into the back-half of conference play. But, winning on the road stands between them and that standing.

"We've got to break the ice on the road. I think once we break through, it'll open up a lot of these guys' hearts to know that we're here to play and compete in the Big Ten," Woodson said. "But you've got to win on the road, too. You can't lose at home, but you've got to figure out how to win on the road."