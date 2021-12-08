Hoosiers travel to Wisconsin seeking first win in Madison since 1998

Indiana hasn't won against Wisconsin in Madison since 1998. That means no current player on Indiana's roster was alive for that moment.

Since then, the Hoosiers have lost 19 in a row on the road to Wisconsin.

Mike Woodson is well aware that IU will have its hands full with a disciplined Badgers team that always seems to have the Hoosiers' number.

“I see a well put together basketball team,” Woodson said on his radio show. “They’re well coached, they play well on the offensive end and got a good defensive system."

Wisconsin enters this matchup 7-1 and winners of the Maui Invitational with wins over Texas A&M, No. 12 Houston and St. Mary's. It also has wins over Georgia Tech and Marquette. Its lone loss is to Providence.