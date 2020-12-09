For the second time in the past three games, Indiana will be going up against some of the tallest, longest and most athletic players in the country. Florida State has three players in its rotation that stand 6-foot-11 or taller. Overall, the Seminoles have the fourth tallest team in the country with an average height of 6-foot-6.

Last season, Indiana faced a very similar Florida State team and took down the Seminoles 80-64. Though it's not the same roster from a year ago, FSU's scheme and system is built almost as a plug and play.

"It is built realistically to withstand major departures," IU head coach Archie Miller said on Tuesday. "They have had a lot of guys go to the NBA in the last five years. They lost two first-round lottery picks off last year’s team in (Devin) Vassell and Pat Williams, and Williams didn’t even start... Playing them a year ago, I think it gives the returners an indication on how good they are."

Florida State does, however, have seven rotational players returning who appeared against Indiana a season ago.

On top of that, The Seminoles have brought in 6-foot-9 guard Scottie Barnes, a five-star recruit.

"Scottie Barnes is a really highly decorated player coming out the door," Miller said. "Tremendous size, has great ball skills. He is a guy who can really handle the ball. He has great length and makes good decisions. But when you are playing him at the point, that is a different match-up. Scottie does a lot more facilitating for them. He is much more of a hard driver. He is clearly a great around the basket."