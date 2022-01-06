Hoosiers put together complete game in blowout win of No. 13 Ohio State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
'We have to put together a 40-minute game' was the theme over the course of the last week from Indiana head coach Mike Woodson.
After a disappointing loss to Penn State last weekend, Indiana was in search of a critical win to help boost its resume.
Thursday night was a turning point for the Hoosiers as they put together a 40-minute performance, but more importantly figured out how to close against a talented team.
"It was a total team effort," Woodson said. "This is probably the best game we played all season in terms of how we defended and how the ball moved offensively. We did a lot of really good things on both ends."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news