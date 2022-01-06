Hoosiers put together complete game in blowout win of No. 13 Ohio State

'We have to put together a 40-minute game' was the theme over the course of the last week from Indiana head coach Mike Woodson.

After a disappointing loss to Penn State last weekend, Indiana was in search of a critical win to help boost its resume.

Thursday night was a turning point for the Hoosiers as they put together a 40-minute performance, but more importantly figured out how to close against a talented team.

"It was a total team effort," Woodson said. "This is probably the best game we played all season in terms of how we defended and how the ball moved offensively. We did a lot of really good things on both ends."