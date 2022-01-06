 TheHoosier - Hoosiers put together complete game in blowout win of No. 13 Ohio State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-06 21:26:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoosiers put together complete game in blowout win of No. 13 Ohio State

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

'We have to put together a 40-minute game' was the theme over the course of the last week from Indiana head coach Mike Woodson.

After a disappointing loss to Penn State last weekend, Indiana was in search of a critical win to help boost its resume.

Thursday night was a turning point for the Hoosiers as they put together a 40-minute performance, but more importantly figured out how to close against a talented team.

"It was a total team effort," Woodson said. "This is probably the best game we played all season in terms of how we defended and how the ball moved offensively. We did a lot of really good things on both ends."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}