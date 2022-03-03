Hoosiers postseason hopes take a hit with critical loss to Rutgers

Both teams on the bubble of the NCAA tournament, both team's postseason chances taking a serious hit if they were to lose.

Indiana's two-game winning streak over Maryland and Minnesota signaled a shift in what kind of team Mike Woodson was putting on the floor. But on Wednesday it was the same team that previously went on a five-game skid that showed up in what is a devastating loss to the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament hopes.

"It hurts because you want to win for Race and then Parker. This is a special night for those guys. I remember 43 years ago, man, today playing my last game in this building and winning a Big Ten title," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "I wanted nothing more for them to at least experience winning on Senior Night, and we fell short.

"That's the tough part about tonight. Again, you've got to give Rutgers credit. They've been playing well although they've lost three in a row. They've beaten some good teams in the Big Ten this year."