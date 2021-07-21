Hoosiers picked third, media favors Ohio State in preseason poll

The Big Ten football season is Ohio State's to lose, according to members of the media who voted in the preseason poll by Cleveland.com.

The poll, which was announced Tuesday, features the Buckeyes, who have won the past four Big Ten football championships, as the unanimous favorite to win the title. Ohio State picked up all 34 first place votes for both the Big Ten East and conference title.

Voters picked Wisconsin to win the West Division with 29 votes, while Iowa also notched five first place votes.

Voters used a point system, where they gave seven points for first place all the way to one for seventh in each division.

The Indiana Hoosiers, who finished 6-2 last year and lost 26-20 to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl, was picked third in the East Division behind Ohio State and Penn State.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was second in the voting when it came to the preseason Offensive Player-of-the-Year award. Penix returns to the field this season after tearing his ACL for the second time in his Indiana career. He was recently named to the Maxwell Award watch list and the Davey O'Brien watch list. Penix threw for 1,645 yards with 14 touchdowns to four interceptions on a 54.6 completion percentage (124-of-220) last season. He played in six games before suffering an ACL injury against Maryland.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave earned the preseason Offensive Player-of-the-Year award after receiving 58 points and 11 first place votes. Olave reeled in 50 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Penix had 44.5 points and 8 first place votes, while Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim collected 36 points and four first-place votes. He is the reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan received one first-place vote and finished 12th.

Northwestern safety Brandon Jacobs was voted preseason Defensive Player of the Year with 49 points and 11 first-place votes. Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was second in the voting.

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden notched 28 points and six votes.

Here are the results of the Cleveland.com poll:

Big Ten West

1. Wisconsin (29 first-place votes) 233 points

2. Iowa (5) 202

3. Northwestern 160

4. Gophers 146

5. Nebraska 91.5

6. Purdue 72.5

7. Illinois 47

Big Ten East

1. Ohio State (34 first-place votes) 238

2. Penn State 192

3. Indiana 169

4. Michigan 144

5. Maryland 79

6. Rutgers 77.5

7. Michigan State 52.5

Big Ten Championship Game

Ohio State over Wisconsin (29)

Ohio State over Iowa (5)