The Indiana Hoosiers added to its defense Saturday afternoon, getting a commitment from Miami of Ohio transfer and cornerback Deland McCullough II.

McCullough is the son of Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough and the commitment comes on the heels of his brother, Daeh, announcing his commitment recently. Daeh McCullough is a Class of 2023 cornerback.

After redshirting in 2019, McCullough saw action in only two games last season for the Redhawks.

McCullough played high school football at Blue Valley North High School, where he recorded 66 stops and 15 breakups as a junior before missing most of his senior season with an injury.

McCullough made the announcement via his Twitter.

