Hoosiers officially announce addition of Connor Bazelak

Bazelak is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program announced on Friday afternoon that quarterback Connor Bazelak has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from the University of Missouri.

Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards with 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a 66.4 completion percentage in 20 starts (24 games) from 2019-21.

"Connor produced at a high level as a two-year starter in the SEC," IU head football coach Tom Allen said. "He is a strong leader and a tough, talented young man. We are excited to welcome Connor to our program."

The 6-3, 215-pounder started all 11 games in which he appeared in 2021 and threw for 2,548 yards. Bazelak, a team captain, added 16 TDs and 11 INTs with a 65.3 percent completion rate.

He was named the 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year in a vote by the league's coaches as a redshirt freshman. Bazelak earned a spot on PFF's SEC All-Freshman team and carded SEC Freshman of the Week honors three times.

The Dayton, Ohio, native posted a 5-3 record as starter in 2020 and totaled 2,574 yards with seven scores and six interceptions, and completed 67.3 percent of his passes. Bazelak appeared in three games with one start in 2019.

He was ranked a four-star prospect, the No. 10 quarterback, and No. 210 overall prospect by ESPN out of Archbishop Alter High School. Bazelak studied business administration at Missouri.