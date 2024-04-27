College coaches are out on the road visiting schools and attending Midwest college days during the spring evaluation period, extending offers to the best prospects the region has to offer. Jameson Purcell, a freshman out of Maine South High School (Park Ridge, Ill.), picked up an offer from the Hoosiers last week after head coach Curt Cignetti and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tina Sunseri saw the 6-2, 181-pound gunslinger throw at practice. “I was so excited to see Coach Cignetti and Coach Sunseri at spring practice and I was so happy to have received an offer from them afterward,” said Purcell, who said he has “really connected” with Sunseri. “IU is a very special place in our house. Indeed. Purcell’s parents attended school there, as did many of his extended family members. “To receive an offer from a place that not only represents the Big 10, but has a lot of family history makes it that much more special,” he added.

